Saskatchewan Huskies beat Brock Badgers to claim 2nd national basketball title
The Saskatchewan Huskies are the Canadian university women's basketball champions once again.
Sabine Dukate named tournament MVP
The Saskatchewan Huskies are the Canadian university women's basketball champions once again.
The No. 1 Huskies defeated the No. 2 Brock University Badgers 82-64 to claim their second ever U Sports women's basketball title in Ottawa on Sunday night.
Fifth year Saskatchewan guard Sabine Dukate sank eight three-pointers to lead her team to gold with 24 points, followed closely by fourth-year forward Summer Masikewich with 20 points.
Dukate was awarded tournament MVP.
Masikewich was named player of the gold-medal game for the Huskies.
Saskatchewan took the lead minutes into the first quarter, and only relinquished it once, for less than 10 seconds in the second quarter on their way to gold.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.