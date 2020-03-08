Saskatchewan Huskies beat Brock Badgers to claim 2nd national basketball title

The Saskatchewan Huskies are the Canadian university women's basketball champions once again.

The No. 1 Huskies defeated the No. 2 Brock University Badgers 82-64 to claim their second ever U Sports women's basketball title in Ottawa on Sunday night.

Fifth year Saskatchewan guard Sabine Dukate sank eight three-pointers to lead her team to gold with 24 points, followed closely by fourth-year forward Summer Masikewich with 20 points.

Dukate was awarded tournament MVP.

Masikewich was named player of the gold-medal game for the Huskies.

Saskatchewan took the lead minutes into the first quarter, and only relinquished it once, for less than 10 seconds in the second quarter on their way to gold.