Ryerson advances to semifinals at U Sports women's basketball championships
No. 1 seed will play the winner of Brock-Acadia
Rachel Farwell drained seven three-pointers to lead the No. 1 ranked Ryerson Rams to a dominating 80-49 win over the UPEI Panthers in the opening game of the U Sports women's basketball championship at Queen's University on Thursday.
Farwell, a third-year forward out of Rothesay, N.B., scored a game-high 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting.
Mikaela Dodig, a first-year guard from Bolton, Ont., added 13 points for the Rams who advanced to Saturday's semifinal against the winner of Thursday's afternoon game between No. 4 Brock and No. 5 Acadia.
Lauren Rainford, a second-year forward from Toronto, scored a team-high 12 points for the eighth-seeded Panthers, who will play in one of Friday's two consolation games.
In Thursday's other games, No. 4 Brock is taking on No. 5 Acadia, No. 3 Winnipeg were set take on No. 6 Laval, while the host Queen's Golden Gaels, seeded seventh, were scheduled to tip off against No. 2 Saskatchewan in the late game.
