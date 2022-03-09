Canada's Ryan Nembhard collects NCAA Big East basketball top rookie honours
Ryan Nembhard has earned Big East men's basketball freshman of the year honours after the 18-year-old from Aurora, Ont., led the Creighton Bluejays in assists, steals and minutes, and was averaging 11.3 points a game before Feb. 25 wrist surgery.
Guard, 18, averaged 11.3 points per game, led Bluejays in assists, steals and minutes
Canadian Ryan Nembhard has earned Big East men's basketball freshman of the year honours.
The 18-year-old from Aurora, Ont., led the Creighton Bluejays in assists (4.3), steals (1.3), and minutes (34.8), and was averaging 11.3 points a game before having season-ending surgery on his right wrist on Feb. 25.
Big East head coaches pick the award winners, which were announced Wednesday.
Nembhard was also a unanimous choice to the conference All-Freshman Team.
His older brother Andrew, a senior guard at top-ranked Gonzaga, earned MVP honours at the West Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Andrew scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Zags to an 82-69 win over Saint Mary's in the tournament final.
