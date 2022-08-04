Basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges

American basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling in Russian court on Thursday.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said the time Griner has served in custody since her arrest in February would count toward the sentence.

Griner reacted to the sentence with little emotion. She listened to the verdict with a blank stare on her face.

Before the unusually quick verdict was announced, Griner made her final appeal to the court earlier in the day and said she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow in February to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of [Yekaterinburg] for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them," Griner said, her voice cracking. "I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home."

She called it "an honest mistake," adding: "[I] hope in your ruling it does not end my life."

Griner, background centre, listens to the verdict from behind bars. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

While recapping the evidence and giving her findings, the judge said the 31-year-old Griner illegally brought drugs into Russia.

Griner's translator whispered to her through the bar's of the defendant's cage what was rapidly read out by the judge.

Prosecutors were asking for a sentence of 9-½ years in prison in a case that reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy.

Possible prisoner swap

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on the verdict that referred to Griner as "wrongfully detained," a designation that Russian officials have bristled at.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," Biden said.

Attention will now turn to the high-stakes possibility of a prisoner swap.

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

WATCH | U.S. reveals moves to bring home jailed basketball player:

White House offers Russia a deal to release basketball star Brittney Griner Duration 2:02 The Biden administration says it has made a 'substantial offer' to bring two American detainees home from Russia, including basketball star Brittney Griner.

People familiar with the proposal say it envisions trading Griner and Whelan for the notorious arms trader Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison sentence in the United States. It underlines the public pressure that the White House has faced to get Griner released.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Russia has made a "bad faith" response to the U.S. government's offer, a counteroffer that American officials don't regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Russian officials have scoffed at U.S. statements about the case, saying they show a disrespect for Russian law. They remained poker-faced, urging Washington to discuss the issue through "quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information."