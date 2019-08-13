Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: FIBA international basketball series - Canada vs. Australia
Basketball·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: FIBA international basketball series - Canada vs. Australia

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch Canada in action at the FIBA international basketball series.

Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Australia and Canada meet up in a friendly match in advance of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week includes coverage of Canada taking on host Australia at the FIBA international basketball series. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports