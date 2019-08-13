Road to the Olympic Games: FIBA international basketball series - Canada vs. Australia
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch Canada in action at the FIBA international basketball series.
Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
This week includes coverage of Canada taking on host Australia at the FIBA international basketball series.