Canadian RJ Barrett's play continues to impress at Duke
Rising Canadian basketball star RJ Barrett has been named ACC freshman of the week for the third time this season.
Mississauga teen named conference freshman of the week for 3rd time
Rising Canadian basketball star R.J. Barrett has been named ACC freshman of the week for the third time this season.
The forward from Mississauga, Ont., averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in a pair of ACC wins last week, as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils defeated Pitt and Georgia Tech.
Barrett has 16 20-point games this season, two shy of the Duke freshman record for a season held by Jabari Parker. He leads the ACC in scoring with an average of 23.9 points per game.
Barrett shared the award this week with North Carolina's Coby White.
WATCH | Barrett helps Duke pull away from Georgia Tech
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.