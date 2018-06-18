Teen phenom R.J. Barrett added to senior Canadian men's basketball roster
Team also features 6 NBA players including Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk
Teenager R.J. Barrett has been added to Canada's men's basketball roster for this week's training camp and exhibition series ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifying.
Barrett, who just turned 18, led Canada to a historic gold medal at last summer's U19 world championships in Cairo. Teammate Andrew Nembhard, who helped Canada to silver at the FIBA Americas U18 championships last weekend, has also been added to the roster.
The camp in Vancouver features six NBA players in Khem Birch (Orlando), Chris Boucher (Golden State), Dillon Brooks (Memphis), Cory Joseph (Indiana), Kelly Olynyk (Miami), Dwight Powell (Dallas).
The Canadians will host China in a pair of exhibition games on Friday in Vancouver and Sunday in Victoria.
Canada resumes its World Cup qualifying on June 29 with a first-place showdown against the Dominican Republic. They conclude the first round of qualifying when they host the U.S. Virgin Islands on July 2 in Ottawa.
The Canadians have already qualified for the second round, but they carry their first-round record over to the next round.
The World Cup is in September of 2019 in China.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.