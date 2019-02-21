Skip to Main Content
Nike 'wardrobe malfunction' causes stock and memes to drop

Duke star Zion Williamson, the potential first overall pick in this June's NBA draft, was not seriously injured after exploding through his Nike shoe 33 seconds into Wednesday's NCAA game between his Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Duke star Zion Williamson's bizarre injury has everyone waiting for other shoe to drop

Tanya Casole-Gouveia · CBC Sports ·
The Nike PG 2.5 basketball shoe that Duke University basketball player Zion Williamson blew out 33 seconds into Wednesday's game against North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson, the Duke University basketball star and prospective No. 1 NBA draft pick, didn't just have a wardrobe malfunction.

He had a wardrobe explosion. 

No. 1-ranked Duke was playing host to arch-rival North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, but it seems Williamson was the one with "tar in his heels."

Just 33 seconds into the game Williamson's shoe, a Nike PG 2.5, broke apart when he planted his heel. 

The school released an update on Williamson's injury after their 88-72 loss to No. 8-ranked North Carolina. 

It looks like Williamson will be all right, but Nike stock was limping.

Nike stock dropped in early trading Thursday, though the company was already receiving negative feedback from its new electronic shoe having its own technical difficulties

What was on the rise was the number and quality of memes about the situation.

A new slogan? 

The same thing happened to rapper Bow Wow when he was trying to be "Like Mike."

Great visual. 

Just try exploding through a Timbaland boot, Zion, we dare you. 

In other news, the 44th president of the United States was at the game and we love puns. 

