Nike 'wardrobe malfunction' causes stock and memes to drop

Zion Williamson, the Duke University basketball star and prospective No. 1 NBA draft pick, didn't just have a wardrobe malfunction.

He had a wardrobe explosion.

No. 1-ranked Duke was playing host to arch-rival North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, but it seems Williamson was the one with "tar in his heels."

Just 33 seconds into the game Williamson's shoe, a Nike PG 2.5, broke apart when he planted his heel.

Zion Williamson goes down and his foot rips through his shoes😳 <br><br>Via <a href="https://twitter.com/gswchris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gswchris</a> <a href="https://t.co/x0LOJSZXtQ">pic.twitter.com/x0LOJSZXtQ</a> —@RTNBA

The school released an update on Williamson's injury after their 88-72 loss to No. 8-ranked North Carolina.

It looks like Williamson will be all right, but Nike stock was limping.

Nike stock dropped in early trading Thursday, though the company was already receiving negative feedback from its new electronic shoe having its own technical difficulties.

What was on the rise was the number and quality of memes about the situation.

A new slogan?

NIKE: Just blew it! <a href="https://t.co/UcAqrSd8vY">pic.twitter.com/UcAqrSd8vY</a> —@sonicsguy

The same thing happened to rapper Bow Wow when he was trying to be "Like Mike."

Zion Williamson blew out his shoe like Lil Bow wow in the movie Like Mike <a href="https://t.co/sTIu7KvOlZ">pic.twitter.com/sTIu7KvOlZ</a> —@marcusrrrrr

Great visual.

*Zion breaks through his shoe*<br><br>Nike Stock: <a href="https://t.co/QD1NCbNNVv">pic.twitter.com/QD1NCbNNVv</a> —@1StringSports

Just try exploding through a Timbaland boot, Zion, we dare you.

Zion Williamson has a new shoe that is up to the task <br>Th Timberland 2019 ! <a href="https://t.co/PgAWaaQ6Mi">pic.twitter.com/PgAWaaQ6Mi</a> —@mares62J

In other news, the 44th president of the United States was at the game and we love puns.