Skip to Main Content
Basketball

New York Liberty fined $500K US for chartering flights: reports

The New York Liberty were fined a WNBA record $500,000 US for chartering flights to away games during the second half of the season last year and for other league rules violations, according to a person familiar with the fine.

Traveling commercially is part of the league's collective bargaining agreement

Doug Feinberg · The Associated Press ·
The New York Liberty chartered flights to away games during the second half of the season last year which violated the CBA. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty were fined a WNBA record $500,000 US for chartering flights to away games during the second half of the season last year and for other league rules violations, according to a person familiar with the fine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because no official announcement of the fine had been made.

Liberty owners Joe and Clara Tsai, who have been very vocal about trying to find better travel accommodations for WNBA teams, paid for the charters as well as for a trip to Napa Valley over Labour Day weekend. That trip was a benefit that vastly exceeded the allowable compensation to players.

The league typically doesn't allow teams to charter because it could create a competitive advantage for teams who can afford to pay for them.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report the story. The fine was levied last fall.

New York was winless on the road after the Olympic break.

The WNBA announced last month the completion of a $75 million capital raise campaign. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP at the time that the new money wouldn't be used for adding chartered flights. She has said that she supports the idea of teams chartering when it is financially feasible for every team.

Traveling commercially, which is in the league's collective bargaining agreement, has been an issue in recent years. Players have drawn attention to travel problems that have led to games being cancelled and even forfeited. The WNBA has occasionally stepped in to pay for charters over multiple time zones in the postseason.

The Sports Illustrated story also reported that the league's general counsel suggested a plethora of severe punishments for the Liberty, including "losing `every draft pick you have ever seen' to suspending ownership, even `grounds for termination of the franchise."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now