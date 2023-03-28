Defending champion South Carolina tops Maryland to roll into 3rd straight Final 4
Mississauga, Ont., native Laeticia Amihere aims for 2nd national title with Gamecocks
Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 18 points and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defence to take control in the second quarter, outlasting second-seeded Maryland 86-75 on Monday night in Greenville, South Carolina, to reach its third straight Final Four.
Coach Dawn Staley's team improved to 36-0 this season with its 42nd straight victory dating to last year's NCAA title run. The Gamecocks are now two games away from repeating as champions and completing the 10th undefeated season in the women's game.
South Carolina will play Iowa and do-it-all star Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals in Dallas on Friday night.
As Zia Cooke said, “We’re going to Dallas baby!” 🤙🤙🤙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/2eng83GP9U">pic.twitter.com/2eng83GP9U</a>—@GamecockWBB
The Gamecocks hugged and jumped when it was over. It's the fifth Final Four since 2015, all under Staley. She'll try for her third national title next week.
Boston, the 6-foot-5 senior, made 10 of 14 shots. The three-time All-American added five assists and blocked two shots.
- WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESSCaitlin Clark posts historic triple-double as Iowa beats Louisville to reach 1st Final 4 in 30 years
Maryland (28-7) was routed at home, 81-56, by the Gamecocks last Nov. 11, but played without injured All-American Diamond Miller.
With a healthy Miller and an offence averaging nearly 80 points a game, the Terrapins were ready to take on the big, imposing Gamecocks. Maryland pushed the pace early, disrupting South Carolina's No. 1 defence and was ahead 21-15 as an edgy, pro-Gamecock crowd wasn't sure what it was watching.
South Carolina didn't panic. Cooke shook off an 0-for-3 start to score nine points. Boston was her steady self with 12 points in the half as the Gamecocks outscored the Terps 23-9 in the second quarter to lead 38-30 at halftime.
Miller led the Terps, looking for their first trip to the Final Four since 2015, with 24 points.
Maryland shot 50 per cent for the game, yet couldn't hold up down low against the Gamecocks. South Carolina outrebounded the Terps 48-26 and 25-7 on the offensive glass.
