Top-seeded South Carolina takes down UCLA for 41st straight win, Elite 8 berth

Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points while reigning national champion South Carolina turned in its latest overwhelming defence-and-rebounding-first performance to beat UCLA 59-43 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Aaliyah Boston had eight points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for the Gamecocks (35-0), the top overall tournament seed and the headliner in the Greenville 1 Region. It marked South Carolina's 41st consecutive victory, securing the program's sixth trip to the Elite Eight under Dawn Staley.

Canada's Laeticia Amihere chipped in four points for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks will play for their fifth trip to the Final Four in Monday's regional final against 2-seed Maryland.

Charisma Osborne scored 14 points to lead the fourth-seeded Bruins (27-10) UCLA, which was in the Sweet 16 for the eighth time and first since 2019.

Now that's what we call 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤! 😃<br><br>End 3Q <br>USC 50 | UCLA 30<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/QLQqDsBrLL">https://t.co/QLQqDsBrLL</a> <a href="https://t.co/paZO1dcoDo">pic.twitter.com/paZO1dcoDo</a> —@GamecockWBB

Maryland off to Elite 8 for 1st time in 8 years

Diamond Miller scored 14 of her 18 points in the final two quarters to lead second-seeded Maryland over depleted Notre Dame 76-59 and reach the Elite Eight for the first time in eight years.

Shyanne Sellers also had 18 points for the Terps (28-6), which used a third-quarter burst to put away the third-seeded Fighting Irish (27-6).

Sonia Citron led the Fighting Irish with 14 points — their only double-figure scorer — while Canadian Cassandre Prosper finished with eight points and six rebounds. Notre Dame was again without leading-scorer Olivia Miles, who injured a knee in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.