LSU's Angel Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark in NCAA title game
'I don't fit in a box that you all want me to be in,' says Final 4 Most Outstanding Player
LSU's Angel Reese waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Caitlin Clark, then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming while walking toward the Iowa star.
The bubbly junior from Baltimore, who transferred from Maryland to join flamboyant LSU coach Kim Mulkey, was unapologetic in the postgame news conference.
"All year, I was critiqued about who I was," Reese said. "I don't fit in a box that you all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. But when other people do it, you all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that's going to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you."
Clark, the scoring sensation who was the first with consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament, made the face-waving gesture to no one in particular during an Elite Eight victory over Louisville.
If she saw Reese's gestures, Clark didn't seem concerned about them.
"I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position," said Clark, who scored 30 points. "That's all you can do is hold your head high, be proud of what you did. All the credit in the world to LSU. They were tremendous."
In a 79-72 semifinal victory over Virginia Tech, Reese made what appeared to be a "you're too small" gesture several times after scoring around the basket.
The fashionable 6-foot-3 post with modelling aspirations is becoming a social media magnet. Reese wooed Lil Wayne after chastising the rapper from New Orleans for reaching out to Elite Eight opponent Miami before doing the same with the Tigers.
"I'm going to be me, but I can't do it without the girls here, and I can't do it without the rest of my teammates and coaches," said Reese, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds while three teammates scored at least 20 points.
She was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after setting an NCAA single-season record with her 34th double-double against the Hawkeyes.
"Twitter can say what Twitter can say," Reese said. "I love reading those comments. I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. What are you going to say now?"
Women's championship game breaks viewership record
LSU's victory was the most-viewed NCAA women's basketball game on record, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2 according to fast national numbers by Nielsen.
The total audience is a 103 per cent jump over last year, when South Carolina defeated UConn and averaged 4.85 million on ESPN and ESPN2. The audience on Sunday at one point peaked at 12.6 million.
ESPN took over the rights to the entire tournament the following year. The previous network high for a women's national championship game was in 2002, when UConn beat Oklahoma.
The record ratings come as the NCAA is deciding whether to separate the women's tournament or keep it as part of the championships TV package that includes at least 24 sports. That contract expires next year, with the NCAA expected to decide the next steps in negotiations by the fall.
