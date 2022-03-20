Canada's Laeticia Amihere helps top-seeded South Carolina defeat Miami

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina had to ride its strong defence to a 49-33 win over Miami on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks (31-2) again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami (21-13) shot just 24 per cent for the game as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances.

Canada's Laeticia Amihere had two assists during her three minutes of playing time for South Carolina.

Fellow Canadian Lashae Dwyer played 10 minutes for Miami, grabbing one rebound.

The Gamecocks led all the way through this ugly one, but shooting only 30 per cent, they could never really pull away.

Not until Kamilla Cardoso had a pair of three-point plays about midway through the fourth quarter did the game seem in hand. The sophomore led South Carolina with 11 points.

Boston's 26th double-double in a row seemed in doubt until she was fouled with 1:19 left as Miami tried to extend the game. She hit both free throws. The All-American junior was just 4-of-15 from the field, missing both her 3-pointers and made just two of six free throws.

Late 3-pointer lifts Creighton to upset win over Iowa

Lauren Jensen scored 19 points against her former team, including the go-ahead 3 with 12.9 seconds left that lifted No. 10 Creighton over Caitlin Clark and second-seeded Iowa 64-62 Sunday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as the buzzer sounded.

Jensen, who played at Iowa last season as a freshman before transferring, had nine of her points in the fourth quarter. She had a layup with 1:26 left to cut Iowa's lead to 62-60, then her 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a lead. After Clark missed a layup, Emma Ronziek made the second of two free throws for the final margin.

Payton Brotzki added 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to their first-ever Sweet 16. They were the seventh double-digit seed to win in the women's NCAA Tournament so far, matching the record set in 1998.

Monika Czinano led Iowa with 27 points. Clark, who came into the game as the nation's leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, finished with 15 on 4-for-19 shooting, missing all eight shots in the second half.

