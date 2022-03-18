Canada's Yvonne Ejim scores 14 as Gonzaga beats Nebraska

Kayleigh Truong scored a career-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga to a 68-55 victory over Nebraska in the first round of women's NCAA basketball tournament on Friday.

Melody Kempton and Calgary's Yvonne Ejim added 14 each for Gonzaga, which shot 46.4%. Ejim also collected six rebounds and an assist.

Truong, a junior guard, scored 15 of her points in the second half, and those came after she landed awkwardly in a second quarter collision with Nebraska's Jaz Shelley. That caused her to miss the final five minutes of the first half.

She made up for it in good time, though, as she scored the first two baskets of the second half.

Gonzaga (27-6) never looked back from there. The Bulldogs, in winning their sixth straight, led by as much as 68-52 in the waning minutes of the contest.

Gonzaga will face the winner of top-seed Louisville and Albany on Sunday.

South Carolina shuts down Howard

South Carolina figured out one way to solve its fourth quarter woes is to hold the opponent to the fewest points ever in a women's NCAA tournament game.

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Gamecocks to a 79-21 victory over Howard on Friday. Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., added four points, four rebounds and a pair of assists for South Carolina.

The 21 points for the Bison broke the record held by Kansas State which scored 26 in a loss to UConn in 2012. The Gamecocks (30-2) held Howard (21-10) to a NCAA Tournament record low four points in the first half as they took a 44-4 lead.

It was a total mismatch, even for a No. 1 versus No. 16 seed. The Gamecocks had 30 offensive rebounds to just six for Howard. The Bison turned the ball over 20 times and were outscored 38 to 8 in the paint.

Thirteen of the fourteen South Carolina players who got in the game scored

But there still are things for Staley to worry about. The defense helped mask an off shooting night for the tournament's overall top seed. The Gamecocks shot 35% from the field and just 8-fo-38 on 3-pointers.