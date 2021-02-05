Entire NCAA women's basketball tourney to be held in San Antonio area
Tournament to begin March 21, will feature 64 teams
The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The move Friday was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.
The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.
No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend.
"We appreciate the historical significance of moving the entire championship to one region and want to acknowledge the work by the Women's Basketball Committee and staff, our hosts, local organizers and ESPN that has allowed us to make plans for a successful 2021 championship," said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice-president of women's basketball.
"We're fortunate to be working with San Antonio, which features one of the most experienced local organizing committees in the country, and our No. 1 priority is to focus on creating and implementing safety controls in an environment for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and everyone else associated with the championship."
"Like the 2020-21 season, we know the championship will have its challenges, but we feel we have the necessary structure and safeguards in place to ensure a quality student-athlete championship experience," said Nina King, senior deputy athletic director and chief of staff at Duke and chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee.
"We appreciate all the work by those in San Antonio and by the NCAA staff to get to this point. We feel certain that one geographic region allows us to focus on the potential benefits of conducting certain safety measures in a controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all within close proximity."
Teams will be limited to a maximum travel party of 34 individuals and will arrive on March 16 and 17. All will stay in hotels in San Antonio or other areas of Bexar County. Practices will take place using nine courts that will be set up in the downtown convention centre as well as the two in the Alamodome.
The NCAA will work closely with the local health department in San Antonio to determine medical protocols.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.