Maryland routs Alabama to reach women's Sweet 16

Maryland and its offensive juggernaut are rolling fast and easy into the Sweet 16, getting 19 points from Angel Reese and overwhelming Alabama 100-64 on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Terrapins (27-2) came into the women's NCAA Tournament with the nation's highest-scoring offence and have yet to take their foot off the gas. The Terps are averaging 99 points in their two tournament wins after scoring 91.3 per game in the regular season.

Maryland hit the 100-point mark for the seventh time this season. The Terps also played aggressive, suffocating defence against the seventh-seeded Crimson Tide. Maryland harassed ballhandlers in the backcourt, smothered briefly open shooters and controlled the rebounding.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama (17-10) with 23 points.

The Terps ran out to a 30-9 lead after the first quarter, shot 68 per cent over the first half and scored in every possible way. Mimi Collins scored her team's first nine points. Maryland made four consecutive three-pointers and Alabama looked bewildered just trying to find the ball.

By the second quarter, Maryland was pushing the ball inside for Reese, whose power moves and scoop layups in the post propelled a 24-point second quarter that built a 54-25 lead by halftime. Alabama paid for every mistake: Maryland turned 11 turnovers into 18 points in the first half.

Alabama finally showed some life to start the third quarter. Maryland missed its first two shots and consecutive three-pointers from the Crimson Tide cut the lead to 22.

That was enough for Maryland coach Brenda Frese, who won a national championship in 2006. After Frese called timeout, the ball pressure and quick ball movement returned and a 7-0 run with a three-pointer from Chloe Bibby had the lead back to 29 in a blur.

Missouri State headed to 2nd consecutive Sweet 16

Elle Ruffridge had a career-high 20 points with five three-pointers, Jasmine Franklin had a double-double and fifth-seeded Missouri State is going to its second consecutive Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament after knocking off Wright State 64-39 in matchup of mid-major teams Wednesday.

The Lady Bears (23-2) pulled away in the second half when Ruffridge had 17 of her points. Franklin had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ruffridge and Franklin are among nine current Lady Bears who were also part of the Sweet 16 team two years ago that lost to Stanford, the same team they will play in the Alamo Region semifinal Sunday.

Missouri State went ahead on two tiebreaking free throws by Brice Calip with 2 minutes left in the second quarter before Mya Bhinhar swished a three-pointer for a 24-19 halftime lead. Sydney Manning's three-pointer capped a 12-3 run to start the second half. That trio was also on the last Sweet 16 team.

Angel Baker and Shamarre Hale each had 10 points for the 13th-seeded Raiders (19-8), who got outscored 40-20 after halftime. They had gotten their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in the opening round against Arkansas on Monday.

After opening this tournament with a 21-point win over UC Davis, another mid major, Missouri State now has to play the Cardinal, the No. 1 overall seed in this NCAA Tournament. Stanford beat the then-No. 11 seed Lady Bears in the Sweet 16 two years ago.

While there are a lot of returning players, the Lady Bears are getting to this Sweet 16 with a different coach. They were 26-4 last season in coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's debut before the NCAA tourney was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Agugua-Hamilton succeeded Kellie Harper, who after coaching the 2019 Sweet 16 team was hired by Tennessee, her alma mater.

Wright State had tied the game at 19 when Emani Jefferson made a three-pointer that hit the rim, popped straight up and then fell through the net with 3:44 left in the half.

Familiar territory for Oregon

Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.

Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.

Oregon (15-8) is in the tournament for the 16th time overall, but this Ducks team came in less heralded than those led by Sabrina Ionescu, who missed out on her final chance at a national title last year because of the pandemic. Louisville or Northwestern awaits Oregon in the regional semifinals.

Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia (21-7), which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.