San Diego State edges Creighton for 1st final 4 berth after last-second foul
Trammell converts go-ahead free throw after getting fouled by Canada's Nembhard with 1.2 seconds left
Darrion Trammell converted a go-ahead free throw after he was fouled on a floater with 1.2 seconds left, and San Diego State muscled its way into its first Final Four, grinding out a 57-56 victory over Creighton on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's South Region final.
Lamont Butler scored 18 points and Trammell had 12 for the fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6), who slowed down the high-scoring, sixth-seeded Bluejays (24-13) and became the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the national semifinals.
The experienced Aztecs, in their sixth season under coach Brian Dutcher, will play the surprising East Region champion, ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic, on Saturday in Houston for a spot in the national title game.
With the game tied at 56-all on San Diego State's final possession, Trammell drove toward the free-throw line, elevated for the shot and was fouled by Canadian Ryan Nembhard. Trammell missed the first free throw but converted the second.
San Diego State heads to the line in a tie game with 1.2 remaining 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/zRP3Hc2KGu">pic.twitter.com/zRP3Hc2KGu</a>—@MarchMadnessMBB
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman threw the ensuing inbound pass the length of the floor. San Diego State's Aguek Arop and Creighton's Arthur Kaluma both jumped for it and the ball deflected out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play and determined that time had expired, and the celebration was on for the Aztecs.
Scheierman had tied the game at 56-all when he stole an inbounds pass and converted a layup with 34 seconds remaining.
Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points and Scheierman and Arthur Kaluma had 12 apiece for the Bluejays, who went two of 17 from three-point range.
Nembhard finished with seven points, four rebounds and an assist.
San Diego State shot 38 per cent but got clutch baskets from Nathan Mensah, whose jumper gave the Aztecs a 56-54 lead with 1:37 left, and Arop, who made two straight shots to put San Diego State ahead 54-50 with 3:03 remaining.
Creighton, which beat San Diego State in overtime in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament, fell just short of joining Big East rival UConn in the Final Four.
Kaluma played against his brother, San Diego State's Adam Seiko. Their parents sat a few rows up at midcourt, sitting quietly before joining Seiko to celebrate.
With files from CBC Sports
