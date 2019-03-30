North Carolina 1st No. 1 seed bounced as Auburn moves to Elite Eight
Auburn earns upset win behind barrage of 3-pointers
The first No. 1 seed has fallen in the NCAA tournament — and it's North Carolina.
Chuma Okeke had 20 points and 11 rebounds before going down with an apparent knee injury midway through the second half. He was moving to the basket when his left leg bent awkwardly to the inside. Teammates and North Carolina players alike gathered around Okeke before he walked to the locker room with assistance.
Auburn led just 41-39 at halftime before taking over. The Tigers hit 12 of 18 three-pointers after halftime and 17 of 37 for the game, scoring 56 points after halftime to take control by building a big lead.
Coby White and Cameron Johnson each had 15 points for the Tar Heels, who shot just 43 per cent and made 7 of 28 three-pointers.
Freshmen lead Michigan State past LSU
For all of Michigan State's veteran experience, its freshmen led the way into the Elite Eight.
Aaron Henry scored a career-best 20 and fellow frosh Gabe Brown had 15 as the second-seeded Spartans beat third-seeded LSU 80-63 on Friday to move on to the East Region final.
Coach Tom Izzo's upperclassman-heavy team is one victory away from its first Final Four appearance since 2015.
Tremont Waters scored 10 points during a 13-0 LSU run spanning the first half into the second to cut the deficit to four. Then Michigan State blew the game wide open with three-pointers. The Spartans hit four of their first five 3-point attempts out of halftime.
Henry did his best Draymond Green impression as the do-it-all 6-foot-6 forward was all over the offensive end. He had eight rebounds and six assists and was 9 of 14 from the floor.
Brown came in averaging two points a game and scored more than he had in his past 11 games combined. Brown had just five points in the Spartans' past 12 games, but became a central figure against LSU.
Standout point guard Cassius Winston went toe-to-toe with Waters and finished with 17 points as one of four Michigan State players in double figures.
