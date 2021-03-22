March Madness: Top-seeded Gonzaga rolls past No. 8 seed Oklahoma to advance to Sweet 16

Undefeated Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd straight game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs' quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.

The Bulldogs easily dispatched Norfolk State in the first round, but the Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since its victory over Virginia in late December.

It didn't matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th straight team the Bulldogs beat by double digits — although the Sooners fought valiantly to keep it from becoming a blowout. Gonzaga coach Mark Few still had his starters on the floor at the buzzer and screamed at star Jalen Suggs for committing an unnecessary foul with 1:05 left.

The Zags advanced to their sixth straight Sweet 16 and will next face either Creighton or Ohio in the West Region.

Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Oklahoma (16-11), and after trailing by 19 with 12 minutes left, the Sooners pulled within 77-68 on his 3-pointer with 2:37 left. It was the first 3 of the second half for Oklahoma and the first time the deficit was within single digits since late in the first half.

NORTH COURTS | Breaking down the Canadians in March Madness:

North Courts | Canadians to watch in March Madness Sports 17:17 It's March Madness time and with a record number of Canadians in the NCAA tournament, we're dedicating this episode to the stars from north of the border, including Jevohn catching up with Gonzaga's own sixth man of the year Andrew Nembhard. 17:17

But Timme was perfect on four free throws sandwiched around a basket from Alondes Williams, and after an Oklahoma turnover, All-American Corey Kispert pushed the lead to 14 with his fourth 3-pointer.

Timme, sporting a handlebar moustache, was 9 of 12 shooting and 12 of 14 at the free-throw line.

Kispert finished with 16 points, as did Suggs, who took an awkward tumble on a flagrant foul by Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless in the closing seconds and had to be restrained by teammates. Joel Ayayi added 12 points — 10 coming in the first half when Kispert sat with foul trouble.

“This is news to me.” 😅😂<br><br>Drew Timme’s mom said he would have to shave his mustache if <a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> made it to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sweet16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sweet16</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/52CZQPefmZ">pic.twitter.com/52CZQPefmZ</a> —@marchmadness

Gonzaga closed the first half on an 18-6 run to take control, doing it all with Kispert sitting after picking up his second foul. Ayayi, Timme and Suggs were the instigators offensively, but just as important was continuing to stymie the Sooners after Reaves re-entered the game.

The Sooners trailed 33-30 after Harkless scored, but Suggs answered with a 3 and the Bulldogs scored 13 of the final 17 points to take a 46-34 lead at the break.

Oregon cruises past No. 2 Iowa

Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 on Monday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.

The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-6) were put in an unprecedented spot, advancing to the West Region's second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth's multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that, leaving Oregon with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

The Ducks flowed on the floor and glowed on the scoresheet, shooting 56% and hitting 11 3-pointers. LJ Figueroa hit five 3s while scoring 21 points and Will Richardson added 19 points in an offensive domination.

Oregon moves on to face either Kansas or Southern Cal in the Sweet 16.

The Ducks' sweet offensive movements left the Hawkeyes (22-9) flailing, one game short of the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Fran McCaffery.

Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, bulling in for three-point plays, hitting mid-range jumpers and dropping in the occasional 3. He capped his stellar college career by tying the Iowa NCAA Tournament record with 36 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Ducks kept soaring on offence and swarmed Garza with double teams in the second half, stretching the lead to 76-57 to all but put it out of reach.