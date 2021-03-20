March Madness: Top-seeded Wolverines roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney

Juwan Howard loved playing in the NCAA Tournament. Sharing that experience with his players was pretty sweet, too.

Howard got the win in his first NCAA tourney game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.

Howard is back in the tournament for the first time since his stellar playing career with Michigan, including back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993. It's his second season in charge, but the NCAA Tournament was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The Wolverines also had to deal with a long layoff this season because of COVID-19 issues in their athletic department.

All the adversity made the March moment even more enjoyable for Howard.

"It means a lot because of what this group has dealt with since last year when we had a pause," he said. "No one can control the virus but we've done a really good job of now having this opportunity to play, being disciplined throughout the process and sacrificing a lot. I'm so proud of these kids and what they've dealt with this year."

Howard and the Wolverines (21-4) had little trouble with the No. 16 seed Texas Southern, but the absence of Livers could lead to adversity down the road. Next up is No. 8 seed LSU on Monday.

Alabama rolls over Pitino

Everybody knew Rick Pitino would come prepared.

That he won't get to use any more of the eight designer suits he packed for the NCAA Tournament is only because of an Alabama team that came at Iona in waves and finally pulled away for a 68-55 win to end Pitino's dreams as a No. 15 seed.

"To be honest, we thought we could win tonight," the coach said.

Of course they did. It's why Pitino packed for the long haul on this trip to Indianapolis, figuring it could be like so many of his other 21 trips to March Madness — maybe like the time he took underdog Providence and Billy Donovan to the Final Four back in 1987 as a 6.

This time, Pitino had his worst seed ever and second-seeded Alabama (25-6) was too much.

Herb Jones led the Crimson Tide with 20 points, including a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave Alabama breathing room at 58-46 with 6:36 left after the teams seesawed the lead through much of the second half.

"I thought their kids came ready to play," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "They've got some good players. Obviously, coach Pitino had them well prepared."