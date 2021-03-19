15-seed Oral Roberts uses OT to pull out shocking victory over Ohio State

Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas scored 29 points.

Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.'s open 3-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.

The Golden Eagles (17-10) advanced to play seventh-seeded Florida in the South Region on Sunday.

E.J. Liddell scored 23 points to lead the Buckeyes (21-10). Washington scored 18 but made just 7 of 21 shots.

NORTH COURTS | Breaking down the Canadians in March Madness:

Canadians to watch in March Madness ft Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard Sports 17:17 It's March Madness time and with a record number of Canadians in the NCAA, we're dedicating this episode to the stars from north of the border, and Jevohn catches up with Gonzaga's own 6 man of the year Andrew Nembhard. 17:17

Florida dumps Virginia Tech in OT

Florida overcame playing short-handed most of the season after preseason SEC player of the year Keyontae Johnson was lost because of a scary medical episode.

The Gators did it again, getting through to the second round for an eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance — and doing it without two key contributors.

"This team just continues to show character," Florida coach Mike White said. "No one's been through what they've been through."

Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and the seventh-seeded Gators held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech 75-70 in overtime.

Florida was cheered on by Johnson, who has turned into a de facto assistant coach since returning to the team following a December game in which he collapsed on the court and was hospitalized. He is still recovering from the episode, and doctors told him he could not play again this season.

Arkansas avoids upset

Arkansas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an 85-68 win over Colgate in the South Regional.

The third-seeded Razorbacks (23-6) fell behind by 14 points early the opening half but closed the period with a 17-0 run to gain a three-point lead at the break and Colgate couldn't recover.

Justin Smith had 29 points and Jalen Tate 15 to lead five players in double figures for the Razorbacks.

Nelly Cummings had 14 points and Jordan Burns 13 to lead Colgate (14-2), which committed 22 turnovers.