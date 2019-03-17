Zion Williamson powers Duke to ACC championship

Zion Williamson proved he's back and healthy with a dominating three-game show at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. And that has fifth-ranked Duke celebrating yet another championship in its already-record haul.

Williamson had 21 points to help the Blue Devils beat No. 12 Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night in the championship game, giving Duke its 21st tournament title while sending the Blue Devils charging into the NCAA Tournament.

Williamson was named the tournament's most valuable player, becoming only the sixth freshman to win the award and the first in a dozen years.

RJ Barrett added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Blue Devils (29-5) took control after halftime, earning Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski his record 15th ACC Tournament championship.

And point guard Tre Jones had his own strong outing with 18 points and six assists, all part of Duke's closing act that showed the Blue Devils — with Williamson healthy after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain — are ready for what's ahead.

It started with a quarterfinal win against Syracuse, with Williamson going for 29 points on 13-for-13 shooting in his first game back. Then came an even bigger performance in the semifinals: 31 points, 11 rebounds and the final-minute tip-in that ultimately helped Duke hold off third-ranked North Carolina in a rivalry classic.

He didn't need to do as much this time, with Duke putting four players in double figures and shooting 58 percent after the break to a 36-all score into a 14-point lead by midway through the half.

Mfiondu Kabengele of Burlington, Ont., scored 14 points for the Seminoles (27-7). They upset No. 2 Virginia in Friday's semifinals but couldn't recover after falling behind big, getting no closer than five again.