Canadian R.J. Barrett drops 30 in Duke's win over Yale

Canadian NCAA freshman R.J. Barrett had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and No. 3 Duke blew the game open in the second half to beat Yale 91-58 on Saturday.

Fellow rookie Zion Williamson had 20 points for the Blue Devils, who led 41-32 at halftime but hit their first six shots after the break to finally stretch out the lead. Duke (9-1) shot 57 percent after halftime and 49 percent overall for its fourth straight win.

It was Barrett's second 30-point outing this season for the Blue Devils, who put up another big offensive total despite making just 5 of 21 3-pointers.

Duke also got a scare when freshman point guard Tre Jones came up limping with an apparent left leg injury, which sidelined him for nearly all of the final 14 minutes.

Miye Oni had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3) before fouling out.