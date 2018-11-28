Duke puts lone loss firmly in past with rout of Indiana

Zion Williamson jumped a lazy pass by Indiana near midcourt. All of a sudden, nothing stood between him and yet another must-see dunk.

No. 3 Duke put its lone loss firmly in the past just as easily as Williamson left those Hoosiers in his wake.

Williamson scored 25 points, RJ Barrett added 22 and Duke routed Indiana 90-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No play sent a louder message than the steal by Williamson that ended in a Dominique Wilkins-style windmill jam.

"I tipped it, and when I saw the ball bounce, I knew I was going to get it, so all I did was take a quick look back," Williamson said. "They stopped running, so I said, you know, let's give the [Cameron] Crazies a little something to cheer for."

Tre Jones added 15 points and a fourth Duke freshman — Cameron Reddish — finished with 13 to help the Blue Devils (6-1) bounce back from their lone loss and win one of the made-for-TV event's glamour matchups. This one featured a handful of potential NBA lottery picks — the Duke freshmen and Indiana's Romeo Langford — on the floor at the same time.

Duke looked nothing like the group that lost to Gonzaga last week in the Maui Invitational final. The Blue Devils never trailed, shot 52 percent and turned a season-worst 20 turnovers by Indiana into 24 points.

Langford scored 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting to lead the Hoosiers (5-2). But No. 2 scorer Juwan Morgan, who averages 17.5 points, was in foul trouble all night and finished with eight. Indiana trailed by 24 points at halftime and never got closer than 19 in the second half.