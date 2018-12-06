RJ Barrett leads the way as Duke dismantles Hartford
Canadian freshman has 27 points, season-best 15 rebounds in win
Freshman RJ Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Duke pulled away to rout Hartford 84-54 on Wednesday night.
Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Jones and Javin Delaurier finished with 10 points apiece to help the Blue Devils (8-1) win their third straight. Duke shot 62 per cent in the second half to more than make up for hitting just five three-pointers — matching a season low.
J.R. Lynch scored 13 points and Jason Dunne added 12 for Hartford (3-7), a 38-point underdog that hung around well into the second half before fading. Dunne's long three-pointer pulled the Hawks within eight points with just over 12 minutes left.
Williamson then hit two free throws, Jack White followed with a steal and dunk and Cameron Reddish — who had missed all six of his three-pointers to that point — buried a three in transition to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point at 54-39. Duke rolled from there for its fifth blowout in five home games.
