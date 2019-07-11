Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kia Nurse selected a starter for WNBA all-star game
NBA

Canada's Kia Nurse selected a starter for WNBA all-star game

Canada's Kia Nurse has been named a starter for the WNBA all-star game on July 27 in Las Vegas.

2nd-year New York Liberty guard averaging 16.0 points, 2.1 assists per game

CBC Sports ·
Kia Nurse, centre, of the New York Liberty, will start in the WNBA's all-star game in Las Vegas on July 27. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

Canada's Kia Nurse has been named a starter for the WNBA all-star game on July 27 in Las Vegas.

Nurse will start at guard after being selected by a combination of fans, media and players. Teams will be picked by the two captains named on Thursday — Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Nurse, 23, from Hamilton, Ont., is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game with the New York Liberty, along with a 35.8 3-point shooting percentage. Nurse is in her second year in the WNBA after being drafted 10th overall last year.

Other frontcourt players include Wilson's teammate in Las Vegas' Liz Cambage, Phoenix's Brittney Griner, Seattle's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are Los Angeles' Chelsea Gray, Seattle's Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas' Kayla McBride and Nurse.

with files from Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.