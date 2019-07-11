Canada's Kia Nurse selected a starter for WNBA all-star game

Canada's Kia Nurse has been named a starter for the WNBA all-star game on July 27 in Las Vegas.

Nurse will start at guard after being selected by a combination of fans, media and players. Teams will be picked by the two captains named on Thursday — Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Nurse, 23, from Hamilton, Ont., is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game with the New York Liberty, along with a 35.8 3-point shooting percentage. Nurse is in her second year in the WNBA after being drafted 10th overall last year.

Other frontcourt players include Wilson's teammate in Las Vegas' Liz Cambage, Phoenix's Brittney Griner, Seattle's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are Los Angeles' Chelsea Gray, Seattle's Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas' Kayla McBride and Nurse.