Canada's Kia Nurse selected a starter for WNBA all-star game
2nd-year New York Liberty guard averaging 16.0 points, 2.1 assists per game
Canada's Kia Nurse has been named a starter for the WNBA all-star game on July 27 in Las Vegas.
Nurse will start at guard after being selected by a combination of fans, media and players. Teams will be picked by the two captains named on Thursday — Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
Nurse, 23, from Hamilton, Ont., is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game with the New York Liberty, along with a 35.8 3-point shooting percentage. Nurse is in her second year in the WNBA after being drafted 10th overall last year.
Other frontcourt players include Wilson's teammate in Las Vegas' Liz Cambage, Phoenix's Brittney Griner, Seattle's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are Los Angeles' Chelsea Gray, Seattle's Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas' Kayla McBride and Nurse.
with files from Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.