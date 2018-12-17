Wizards finally complete Trevor Ariza trade

The Wizards completed a trade to acquire forward Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers.

The two teams pieced together the trade after a mix-up involving MarShon Brooks and Dillon Brooks during a proposed three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington general manager Ernie Grunfeld announced the deal Monday after it was agreed to in principle over the weekend. Grunfeld called Ariza "one of the most effective, efficient and versatile players at his position for over a decade."

Ariza, 33, returns to Washington, where he played the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound swingman is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26 games with the Suns this season, the last remaining on his contract.

Oubre, 23, goes to the Suns in the middle of his fourth NBA season after the Wizards selected him 15th overall in the 2015 draft. Rivers, 26, will be on his third time in two seasons after a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to Washington in the summer.

Grunfeld says the Wizards commend Oubre on his growth and development and appreciate Rivers' contributions during his brief time with them.