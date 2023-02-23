Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

9-time All-Star Westbrook signs with Clippers after clearing waivers

Russell Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers on Wednesday afternoon. The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Played less than 2 seasons for rivals Lakers before being traded to Utah in February

Joe Reedy · The Associated Press ·
A basketball player wearing a white Los Angeles Lakers uniform is seen reacting on court in a celebration manner.
Russell Westbrook, a 15-year veteran headed to the Los Angeles Clippers, is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game this season. (Elsa/Getty Images/File)

Russell Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers on Wednesday afternoon.

The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday. He cleared waivers because no team has the salary cap space to take on the remaining $47 million US he was owed on his expiring contract.

There is an outside chance Westbrook could practice Thursday if he passes his physical. The Clippers — fourth in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record — host Sacramento on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break.

The move keeps Westbrook in Los Angeles. He is from the area, was a standout at UCLA and played less than two seasons for the Lakers before being traded to the Jazz on Feb. 10 as part of a three-team deal.

The 15-year veteran is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

Westbrook is reuniting with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. George had lobbied the front office to add a point guard.

Westbrook's signing completes a busy three-week period during which the Clippers made plenty of changes to their lineup. They reacquired Eric Gordon, who began his career with them in 2008, from Houston and got Bones Hyland from Denver.

They also acquired centre Mason Plumlee from Charlotte for Reggie Jackson. LA also traded Luke Kennard to Memphis and John Wall back to Houston.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now