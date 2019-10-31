Wizards score 158 points ... and lose to Rockets in Washington-Houston undercard

James Harden scored 59 points and made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington, hitting three throws with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 158.

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 17 of 18 free throws. He also had nine assists in 37 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had had just three points in the first three quarters, then scored 14 in the fourth quarter and finished with his second triple-double of the season. He had 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

in what will go down as the craziest sporting event between the cities of Washington D.C. and Houston — the Rockets defeat the Wizards 159-158 in the third-highest regulation scoring game in NBA history —@WorldWideWob

Clint Capela added 21 points and 12 rebounds to help Houston improved to 3-1.

Rui Hachimura had 23 points in his home debut for the Wizards, Davis Bertans added 21 and Washington shot 62.6 per cent from the field. The Wizards dropped to 1-3.

Hachimura, the highest drafted Japanese-born player in NBA history, had lots of fans in his home debut, including Shinsuke Sugiyama, the Japanese ambassador to the U.S.

Washington coach Scott Brooks coached Harden and Westbrook for three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is intrigued to see what the two, who were reunited in the off-season, can do with Houston.

"They're going to do wonderful things together," Brooks predicts.

Embiid, Towns ejected after brawl

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a brawl that overshadowed a rout on the court.

Embiid scored 19 points before he was ejected for fighting with Towns, and the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 117-95 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win to begin the season.

The Sixers were leading 75-55 midway through the third quarter when Embiid and Towns went at it. The two big men have a history of talking trash to each other. After they got tangled under the basket, Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court to separate everyone.

KAT FIGHT<br>(have really been waiting a long time to get to use that one)<br>Joel Embiid and Karl Anthony Towns go at it in Philly. Benches clear, Ben Simmons ends up with an arm around Towns' neck. <a href="https://t.co/kNq6HZUPoS">pic.twitter.com/kNq6HZUPoS</a> —@Rachel__Nichols

"I didn't throw any punches, so I shouldn't get suspended," Embiid said.

Embiid and Towns were tossed after a video review.

"We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they're both ejected," said Mark Ayotte, the officials' crew chief. "I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight."

Embiid shadowboxed to the crowd's delight on his way back to the locker room. Fans responded with "MVP!" chants.

"I was built for this city," Embiid said. "The love they have for me, I can't thank them enough. I appreciate all the love. That reaction was probably the loudest I ever heard them. That's what the city of Philadelphia is all about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street Bully. We're gonna keep on fighting and try to accomplish the goal we have set for us."

Towns downplayed the fight.

"It's a competitive game. As a team, we need to play better with our system. We didn't execute our game plan," he said. "I'm disappointed in the [loss]. I don't think we played our game. We were playing a different type of basketball. It wasn't what got us to 3-0. We can learn a lot from this game."

Embiid said the fight "happened out of nowhere," but added: "I like to get in people's mind."

Sixers coach Brett Brown said he's not concerned that Embiid will receive a suspension.

"I don't see punches being thrown [by Embiid] and I don't believe he was the instigator," Brown said.