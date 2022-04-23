VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain
Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday.
The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday.
VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.
The team later said VanVleet will undergo further tests.
VanVleet missed a total of 13 games with a bruised right knee as the Raptors' regular season wound down.
He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time.
