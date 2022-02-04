Raptors' Fred VanVleet named an All-Star reserve
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Guard is the 8th player in franchise history to be named an All-Star
He was voted in for the first time in his career by a panel of the NBA's 30 head coaches.
VanVleet is the eighth player in Raptors franchise history to be named an all-star and just the fourth undrafted player in the NBA's modern era to be selected to the prestigious mid-season showcase.
The game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. A draft will be held on Feb. 10, when VanVleet will learn whether he'll play for Team Kevin Durant or Team LeBron James. The two superstar forwards were revealed as the top vote-getters in the Eastern and Western Conferences last week and named team captains for the all-star game.
VanVleet, 27, is in the midst of his best season as a pro, averaging career highs in points (21.5), assists (7.0), rebounds (4.7) and minutes played (38.6) per game as he's helped the Raptors to a 26-23 record.
He is the first Raptor selected to the All-Star game since Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry were picked in 2020.
