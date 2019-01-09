Valanciunas' thumb improving, but still no date for return
Raptors centre will wear splint during basketball activities for about 4 weeks
The Toronto Raptors say the injury to centre Jonas Valanciunas's left thumb continues to improve, though the team did not provide a date for his return.
The Raptors said in a statement that Valanciunas is wearing a splint for basketball activities only, and he is working with the Raptors' medical staff to rehabilitate the range of motion and improve power and strength in the joint.
He will use the splint for approximately the next four weeks.
Valanciunas suffered a dislocation of his left thumb in second quarter of the Raptors' Dec. 12 victory at Golden State. He underwent surgery at Stanford Medical Center to relocate the thumb and repair damage caused by the dislocation.
The seven-foot Lithuanian is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games (10 starts) this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times and recorded five double-doubles.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.