Valanciunas' thumb improving, but still no date for return

Raptors centre will wear splint during basketball activities for about 4 weeks

Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas, middle, will work with the team's medical staff to improve the strength and range of motion in his surgically repaired left thumb. There is no timetable for his return to game action. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

The Toronto Raptors say the injury to centre Jonas Valanciunas's left thumb continues to improve, though the team did not provide a date for his return.

The Raptors said in a statement that Valanciunas is wearing a splint for basketball activities only, and he is working with the Raptors' medical staff to rehabilitate the range of motion and improve power and strength in the joint.

He will use the splint for approximately the next four weeks.

Valanciunas suffered a dislocation of his left thumb in second quarter of the Raptors' Dec. 12 victory at Golden State. He underwent surgery at Stanford Medical Center to relocate the thumb and repair damage caused by the dislocation.

The seven-foot Lithuanian is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games (10 starts) this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times and recorded five double-doubles.

