NBA suspends Canadian Tristan Thompson 25 games for positive drug test

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program. The 32-year-old is averaging 3.8 points a game this season.

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's basketball player holds the ball trying to maintain possession under the watchful eye of two opponents in an NBA game.
The Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson of Brampton, Ont., has tested positive for a growth hormone stimulator and a drug that improves lean body mass and muscle strength. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The league said Thompson, from Brampton, Ont., tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. His suspension will begin with Wednesday's game between Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ibutamoren is a growth hormone stimulator. SARM LGD-4033 is still in preliminary clinical trials but early studies have shown that the drug improves lean body mass and muscle strength.

Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011 and won a championship with Cleveland in 2016.

He has played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers between 2020 and 2023 before returning to the Cavaliers this season.

The 32-year-old Thompson is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game this season.

