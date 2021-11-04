VanVleet drops season-high 33 as red-hot Raptors top Wizards for 5th consecutive win
Toronto avenges 15-point loss to Washington on opening night
Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 109-100 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.
VanVleet hit 13 of 22 shots for the Raptors, who avenged a 15-point opening night loss at home to the Wizards two weeks ago.
Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each added 15 points for Toronto, which spent the final 34 minutes with a lead that reached 16 in the third quarter.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points to lead Washington, which suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season while shooting 8 of 32 (25 per cent) from 3-point range.
WATCH | Raptors avenge opening night loss to Wizards:
VanVleet gave Toronto its largest lead when he poured in seven consecutive points on a 3, a driving layup and two free throws to stretch it to 66-50.
With Toronto still up 10 in the fourth, Beal hit a pull-up and Harrell sank a leaner to cut it to 103-97 with 3:53 left. VanVleet answered with a running layup, and the Wizards made only one of their last six shots.
WATCH | Raptors' Precious Achiuwa throws down huge dunk on Wizards:
