VanVleet hits pair of 3-pointers in OT as Raptors defeat Wizards

Fred VanVleet made two three-pointers in overtime and scored 25 points, and the visiting Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 116-109 on Saturday to split their two-game series.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Raptors, who bounced back from their 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

VanVleet added 10 assists and Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists for Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists, but shot just seven-for-22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.

VanVleet snapped a 107-107 tie with a three-pointer with 1:47 remaining in overtime. After Kyle Kuzma made a pair of free throws to cut it to one, VanVleet knocked down another three that made it 113-109, and Siakam's three-point play with 15 seconds to go put it away.

Neither team had a double-digit lead through three quarters, but Toronto appeared to be taking control when it opened a 97-84 advantage with 9:24 to play.

The Wizards charged back behind Porzingis, who had three baskets in a little more than two minutes to cut it to 105-102 with 2:21 remaining. Trent and VanVleet missed three-pointers before Delon Wright tied it with his three with 30 seconds left.

VanVleet missed another three and Beal missed a jumper to force the extra period.

Wright had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Raptors face the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night.