VanVleet hits pair of 3-pointers in OT as Raptors defeat Wizards
Toronto moves back ahead of Washington into 9th place in Eastern Conference
Fred VanVleet made two three-pointers in overtime and scored 25 points, and the visiting Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 116-109 on Saturday to split their two-game series.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Raptors, who bounced back from their 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists, but shot just seven-for-22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.
VanVleet snapped a 107-107 tie with a three-pointer with 1:47 remaining in overtime. After Kyle Kuzma made a pair of free throws to cut it to one, VanVleet knocked down another three that made it 113-109, and Siakam's three-point play with 15 seconds to go put it away.
WATCH | VanVleet leads Raptors past Wizards in OT:
Neither team had a double-digit lead through three quarters, but Toronto appeared to be taking control when it opened a 97-84 advantage with 9:24 to play.
VanVleet missed another three and Beal missed a jumper to force the extra period.
Wright had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
The Raptors face the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?