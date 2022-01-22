Barnes' career-high 27 tees up VanVleet 3-point dagger as Raptors hold off Wizards
Toronto avoids blowing 18-point 4th-quarter lead thanks to clutch 3
Fred VanVleet hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors hung on after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Washington Wizards 109-105 on Friday night.
Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, VanVleet scored 21 and had 12 assists, Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game trip.
Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points. He also had eight assists, but committed nine turnovers, equalling his career high. The Wizards, who began the season 10-3, are 13-20 since.
Beal scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards tied the game at 102 on five straight points from Montrezl Harrell, who converted a three-point play and then dunked.
WATCH | Raps rookie Barnes sets career-high with 27 points:
OG Anunoby scored on a layup and Siakam hit two free throws to seal the game.
Toronto's Yuta Watanabe, who didn't play in the last two games, returned and matched up with Washington's Rui Hachimura, the second time in NBA history two Japanese players faced each other.
Hachimura had 11 points, and Watanabe didn't score in six minutes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?