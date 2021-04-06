Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards
Siakam scores 22 as Toronto wins consecutive games for the 1st time since Feb. 19-21
Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night.
Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21.
Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.
Washington played a fifth straight game without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal.
The Wizards led 74-55 midway through the third quarter before they missed 13 straight 3-point attempts.
WATCH | Gary Trent Jr. nails buzzer beater to lift Toronto over Washington:
Trent finished with 16 points for Toronto. Flynn had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Bembry scored 15 points.
The Raptors missed their first seven shots and fell behind by 14 points when Westbrook's 15-footer completed a 9-0 Washington run with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
Westbrook had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the first half, and Garrison Mathews came off the bench with four 3-pointers to help the Wizards take a 61-51 halftime lead.
