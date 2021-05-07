Raptors fall to Wizards in OT thriller, putting playoff prospects in peril
Toronto now 4 games back of Washington for final play-in spot with 5 remaining
Bradley Beal had 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in the Washington Wizards' 131-129 win over Toronto that all but eliminated the Raptors from the NBA's play-in tournament.
Westbrook had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists before fouling out with 15.3 seconds left in overtime. The triple-double was the 180th of his career, leaving him one behind Oscar Robertson for the most ever. It was the sixth triple-double in seven games for Westbrook, who came up one assist short in the other game.
Raul Neto scored a career-high 25 points, and Robin Lopez had six of his season-high 24 points and two big blocks in overtime for the Wizards, who had lost their previous nine games against the Raptors.
Westbrook did not seal his triple-double until a driving layup with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter that left the Wizards one point behind.
Beal scored eight of the next 10 points for Washington, but Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left sent the game into overtime.
A putback by Khem Birch followed by Siakam's 15-foot jumper gave the Raptors a 71-58 lead, the largest of the game, early in the second half.
The Wizards tied it 82-82 with 1:49 left in the third quarter on on a four-point play by Garrison Mathews, but then went more than three minutes without scoring.
Neto and Davis Bertans hit 3-pointers to move Washington ahead 97-96 with 5:45 left, and it was tied at 101 when Lopez made two free throws with 4:05 remaining.
