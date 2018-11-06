Kyle Lowry, Raptors rout slumping Jazz

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors used a balanced team effort to get their fourth straight win.

"We have been playing basically position-less basketball," said Kyle Lowry, who had 17 points and 11 assists to lead four Raptors with 17 points as Toronto beat the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night.

Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet also had 17 points as the Raptors were bolstered with six players in double figures to win their fourth straight game.

"Tonight was how our offence is supposed to be played," VanVleet said. "As long as we're making shots, their defence has to respect the shooters and it allows us to play with more freedom out there."

Lowry leads balanced attack by Raptors:

Toronto beats Utah 124-11. Kyle Lowry records 10 assists or more for the 9th straight game. 1:47

The matchup lost some shine — and nearly 49 points a game — when Utah's Donovan Mitchell was ruled out with a left ankle sprain and Toronto's Leonard sat with a sore left ankle as well.

But the Raptors didn't miss a beat and their offensive spacing left the court wide-open for drives.

"Nobody likes to play in tight spaces, in congested spaces, so with an offence full of shooters, it's open and it's fun out there," VanVleet said.

Ibaka made all eight of his shots and has made 27 of his last 29 attempts.

Raptors on fire

"The guy is hot," Lowry said of Ibaka but he could have said it about a half-dozen Raptors. The point guard is certainly finding his shooters and has now posted nine consecutive games with 10 or more assists.

Alec Burks led Utah with 22 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds. After the game, Burks was so disgusted he said he had nothing to say to the media despite his scoring outburst.

The Raptors broke the game open with a 15-3 run that bridged the second and third quarter. The spurt was capped when Danny Green hit a three-pointer to make it 71-55 for Toronto, which stretched the lead to as many as 26 early in the final period.

The last time the Jazz lost four in a row at home was in the 2013-14 season when they went 25-57.

"The little things that made us so good last year — we haven't really done any of them to this point," Joe Ingles said.