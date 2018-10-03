Raptors come up short in pre-season loss to Jazz
Utah's Joe Ingles has game-high 24 points
Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds but the Toronto Raptors still came up short in a 105-90 loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in NBA pre-season action.
Recently acquired forward Kawhi Leonard had 17 points and five rebounds for Toronto (1-1), while Pascal Siakam had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Watch as Raptors fail to capitalize on strong first half:
Leonard joined the Raptors on July 18 after a blockbuster deal sent him and Danny Green from the San Antonio Spurs to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first round draft pick.
Green finished with five points, three rebounds and an assist on Tuesday.
Joe Ingles led Utah (2-0) with 24 points, while Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
