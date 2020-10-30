Raptors support NBA investigation into assault charges against Terence Davis

The Toronto Raptors say they will fully support the NBA's investigation into the arrest of guard Terence Davis on assault charges.

The team commented publicly on the issue for the first time in a statement released Friday.

Davis faces several charges after he and and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal dispute at a hotel in lower Manhattan, N.Y., on Tuesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, Davis hit the woman in the face, and then broke her phone.

The complaint also stated the woman's young son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

"Incidents of this kind are addressed and managed by the league through the joint NBA-NBPA policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse," the Raptors said.

"The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team."

None of the charges have been proven in court. A lawyer for Davis said his client denies the charges and he declined further comment.

Davis was released on his own recognizance and his next court date was set for Dec. 11.