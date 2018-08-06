Raptors sign centre Greg Monroe: reports

Free-agent centre Greg Monroe, 28, has agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million US deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to reports by Yahoo! Sports and TSN.

The eight-year veteran provides frontcourt depth for Toronto. The Raptors acquired All-Star Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal, and have Jonas Valanciunas, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

Monroe was well-traveled during the 2017-18 season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 51 games split between the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics.

He was acquired by Phoenix in a November deal that sent Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee, then signed with Boston after receiving a buyout.

Monroe averaged 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.5 minutes in 11 playoff games for the Celtics. He is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in 589 career regular-season games.