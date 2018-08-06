Skip to Main Content
Raptors sign centre Greg Monroe: reports

Raptors sign centre Greg Monroe: reports

Free-agent centre Greg Monroe, 28, has agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million US deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports.

8-year veteran played for Bucks, Suns, Celtics last season

Field Level Media ·
The Toronto Raptors reportedly signed former Celtic Greg Monroe, right, to a one-year deal on Monday. (Steve Yeater/The Associated Press)

Free-agent centre Greg Monroe, 28, has agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million US deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to reports by Yahoo! Sports and TSN. 

The eight-year veteran provides frontcourt depth for Toronto. The Raptors acquired All-Star Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal, and have Jonas Valanciunas, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

Monroe was well-traveled during the 2017-18 season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 51 games split between the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics.

He was acquired by Phoenix in a November deal that sent Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee, then signed with Boston after receiving a buyout.

Monroe averaged 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.5 minutes in 11 playoff games for the Celtics. He is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in 589 career regular-season games.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us