Raptors sign Canadian Chris Boucher to NBA contract

Canadian Chris Boucher has been upgraded.

The Toronto Raptors announced on Sunday that the club has signed Boucher to a standard NBA contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-10 forward was previously playing on a two-way player contract that he signed with Toronto Oct. 12, 2018 and started the campaign with the Raptors' G-League affiliate.

Boucher is averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 minutes in 16 games with the Raptors this season.

In 23 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, the Montreal native averaged 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 33.5 minutes — highlighted by a 47-point performance in December against Oklahoma City.

The 26-year-old Boucher spent 2017-18 with the Golden State Warriors on a two-way deal, appearing in one NBA game while playing 20 more for the Santa Cruz Warriors, their NBA G League affiliate.