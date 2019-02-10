Raptors sign Canadian Chris Boucher to NBA contract
Montreal native averaging 3.9 points in 16 games with Toronto
Canadian Chris Boucher has been upgraded.
The Toronto Raptors announced on Sunday that the club has signed Boucher to a standard NBA contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The six-foot-10 forward was previously playing on a two-way player contract that he signed with Toronto Oct. 12, 2018 and started the campaign with the Raptors' G-League affiliate.
Boucher is averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 minutes in 16 games with the Raptors this season.
In 23 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, the Montreal native averaged 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 33.5 minutes — highlighted by a 47-point performance in December against Oklahoma City.
The 26-year-old Boucher spent 2017-18 with the Golden State Warriors on a two-way deal, appearing in one NBA game while playing 20 more for the Santa Cruz Warriors, their NBA G League affiliate.
