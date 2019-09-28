Reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors ready to begin quest to repeat
Team will hold a training camp in Quebec City before flying to Japan for pre-season opener
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says expectations for the team remain the same this season.
He says the focus is always going to be on winning and he thinks the players are up for the challenge.
The reigning NBA champions held a media day on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
Starters Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green signed elsewhere as free agents in the off-season but a veteran core remains in Toronto, anchored by Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.
Pascal Siakam is coming off a breakout season and some of the team's younger players should get more of an opportunity.
The Raptors will hold a training camp in Quebec City before flying to Japan for their pre-season opener Oct. 8 against the Houston Rockets in Tokyo.
The team's championship banner will be unfurled at the home opener Oct. 22 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
