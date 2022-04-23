Raptors' Scottie Barnes named to NBA's all-rookie 1st team
20-year-old had previously captured league's rookie of the year award
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic were also selected.
The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:<br><br>🏀 Scottie Barnes (Toronto)<br>🏀 Cade Cunningham (Detroit)<br>🏀 Jalen Green (Houston)<br>🏀 Evan Mobley (Cleveland)<br>🏀 Franz Wagner (Orlando) <a href="https://t.co/OkUka9fkRB">pic.twitter.com/OkUka9fkRB</a>—@NBAPR
The 20-year-old Barnes, who had previously captured the NBA's rookie of the year award, averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his first season with the Raptors.
He averaged 35.4 minutes per game, first among all rookies, and was the only rookie to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.
WATCH l Scottie Barnes gets his Rookie of the Year award from Masai Ujiri:
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?