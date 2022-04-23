Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Raptors' Scottie Barnes named to NBA's all-rookie 1st team

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named in the NBA's 2021-2022 all-rookie first team. The 20-year-old had previously captured the NBA's rookie of the year award.

CBC Sports ·
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his rookie season. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic were also selected.

The 20-year-old Barnes, who had previously captured the NBA's rookie of the year award, averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his first season with the Raptors.

He averaged 35.4 minutes per game, first among all rookies, and was the only rookie to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

WATCH l Scottie Barnes gets his Rookie of the Year award from Masai Ujiri:

Scottie Barnes gets his Rookie of the Year award from Masai Ujiri

25 days ago
Duration 0:57
Barnes was honoured at centre court before Game 4 of Toronto's matchup against the 76ers.

With files from The Canadian Press

