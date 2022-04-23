Raptors' Scottie Barnes named to NBA's all-rookie 1st team

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named in the NBA's 2021-2022 all-rookie first team.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic were also selected.

The 20-year-old Barnes, who had previously captured the NBA's rookie of the year award, averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his first season with the Raptors.

He averaged 35.4 minutes per game, first among all rookies, and was the only rookie to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

WATCH l Scottie Barnes gets his Rookie of the Year award from Masai Ujiri: