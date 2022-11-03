Siakam posts triple-double as Raptors dominate Spurs for largest win of season
Trent Jr. leads Toronto with 24 points in 143-100 victory
Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat the depleted Spurs 143-100 on Wednesday night in San Antonio for their largest victory of the season.
San Antonio was without starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, and reserves Isaiah Roby and Blake Wesley. The Spurs also sat rookie forward Jeremy Sochan early in the second quarter due to restricted minutes after a one-game absence with flulike symptoms.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points for the Raptors, who were without all-star guard Fred VanVleet but had plenty left to score a season high in points and force a season-high 23 turnovers.
WATCH | Siakam's 2nd triple-double of season leads Raptors past Spurs:
Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points for San Antonio. He was the only starter in double figures.
The Raptors' length and athleticism disrupted the Spurs from tipoff. Toronto opened the game with a pair of breakaway, one-handed dunks by O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes off a steal and a defensive rebound.
After trailing by 11 points, the Spurs rallied to cut the Raptors' lead to 32-31 at the close of the first quarter. San Antonio took its first lead 27 seconds into the second on Jakob Poeltl's layup.
Toronto would quickly reestablish control, expanding its lead to 48 points in the second half.
The Raptors had 76 points in the paint and 39 fast-break points.
Toronto's previous season high was a 30-point victory against Atlanta on Oct. 31.
Toronto will next the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday.
