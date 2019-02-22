Skip to Main Content
DeRozan gets the love in return to Toronto but Raptors get the win
Kawhi Leonard played spoiler on DeMar DeRozan's emotional return to Toronto on Friday. Leonard, who was acquired in the blockbuster trade last summer that sent DeRozan to the Spurs, scored 25 points, including a breakaway dunk after a steal off DeRozan with 15 seconds on the clock, and the Raptors held on to beat San Antonio 120-117.

Kawhi Leonard plays spoiler with big night against former team

Lori Ewing · The Canadian Press ·
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) acknowledges the fans as he receives a standing ovation in his return to Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Six players scored in double figures for the Raptors (44-16). Pascal Siakam had 22 points, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green had 17 apiece, Serge Ibaka finished with 13 and newcomer Jeremy Lin chipped in with 11 on a night that saw Raptors coach Nick Nurse ejected in the third quarter for vigorously arguing a call.

The season's first meeting between the two teams was ugly, a 125-107 rout by the Spurs on Jan. 3 in San Antonio where, Nurse believes, his team let their emotions of the night get the best of them.

"I think we've got to really try to focus on what's happening on the floor," Nurse said prior to tipoff Friday. "At some point, you've gotta lose yourself in the game. I don't know when that is. I don't know if it's when the ball goes up or if it's after the first timeout and [DeRozan's] tribute video is over.

"But at some point, whatever emotions or noise or distractions or whatever are going on around the court, you've gotta get focused into the game and play it. So did we do a good job of that last time? No, we just weren't ready at all."

