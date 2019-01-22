Raptors beat Kings to extend home win streak to 10
Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet lead way with 19 points each
Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 19 points and four other Raptors scored in double figures Tuesday as Toronto downed the Sacramento Kings 120-105 to extend its season-high home winning streak to 10 games.
Toronto (36-13) was without star forward Kawhi Leonard, rested for the third game in a row. Coach Nick Nurse said Leonard would also sit out Wednesday's visit to Indiana but would be back for Friday's contest in Houston.
Leonard, whose workload is being carefully managed after playing just nine games last season with the Spurs due to a quad injury, last saw action last Wednesday in Boston. He sat out games Thursday against Phoenix and Saturday against Memphis.
Toronto, which was also without Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and OG Anunoby (personal reasons), started Lowry, VanVleet, Danny Green, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.
Sacramento (24-24) rested De'Aaron Fox, Iman Shumpert and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom started Monday's loss in Brooklyn.
Leading by 10 going into the fourth quarter, the Raptors increased its lead to 15 at 101-86. The Kings tried to eat into the lead but Toronto stood firm.
