Siakam's double-double leads Raptors past Kings
Toronto forward scores 26 points, collects 11 rebounds in 113-95 win
Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Pacific Division-leading Kings 113-95 on Wednesday night in Sacramento, Calif.
Fred VanVleet scored 17 points and and O.G. Anunoby added 11 for the Raptors, who had lost four of their last six games entering the contest. Precious Achiuwa added 19 points and Chris Boucher came off the bench to score 16.
The Kings Domantas Sabonis finished with nine points and eight rebounds and saw his 22-game double-double streak come to an end.
The Raptors led by a point after the first quarter and seized control by outscoring Sacramento 34-27 and 26-17 in the second and third periods, respectively. The Kings closed within 12 points in the fourth quarter before Toronto pulled away.
Anunoby returned to the starting lineup after being sidelined with an ankle injury.
The Raptors travel to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday.
WATCH | Siakam powers Raptors to win over Kings:
