Raptors coach says game boycott 'is on the table' as show of protest

Some Toronto Raptors players have talked about going home. Boycotting playoff games is being considered.

On the eve of the Raptors' second-round playoff series opener against Boston, the discussion continued to be about how the teams can protest systemic racism and police brutality against Black people.

There is heartache and frustration.

Amplifying messages about racial injustice was a theme of the NBA's restart in the bubble at Walt Disney World, but after the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend, players are fed up.

"It just feels like we're stuck. It feels like things are not changing. It feels like we're not doing anything productive, basically. That's how it feels," said Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. "Those things hurt. I don't care where you're from … just seeing that and just knowing that every day it happens and it feels normal. Just seeing Black men being shot every day, that hurts, man."

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam shares his feelings after the release of the video showing Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, being shot multiple times in the back by police in Wisconsin. 6:43

The 26-year-old Siakam said he wouldn't watch the video of Blake being shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis.

The Raptors' all-star said watching the death of George Floyd on video — Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck on May 25 in Minneapolis — had traumatized him.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic, refusing to leave the locker room.

Bucks players made the decision in the wake of Blake's shooting, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said.

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA's social justice initiatives, arriving at the league's Walt Disney World campus earlier this summer in buses with "Black Lives Matter" written in huge block letters, and asking for justice for Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people who have been killed by police. They've knelt for both the American and Canadian anthems before games.

Nurse not ruling out boycott

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says the idea of a boycott "is on the table" after players from his team and the Celtics met Tuesday night. Other ideas have also been discussed, he said.

Nurse, who was recently named NBA coach of the year, said he can only listen to his players, and supports whatever decision they make.

"I'm trying to give them a forum to talk as much and often as I can. I'm trying to respect their priorities, and also give them some of my own personal thoughts," Nurse, wearing an orange WNBA hoodie, said on his Zoom media availability.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says players from his team and the Boston Celtics have held discussions about a possible boycott. 21:46

"I've had couple very deep, personal discussions with these guys here this morning about playing, not playing, being in the bubble, leaving the bubble, coming to the bubble. All these things and I just give them my own personal opinion on it."

He has heard of his players discussing going home, but doesn't know if "that's a team-wide thing."

Officer shoves Ujiri

This fight is personal for the Raptors. Last week, video emerged of a law enforcement officer shoving Masai Ujiri as the Raptors president tried to get on the court following the team's title-clinching win over the Golden State Warriors last year in Oakland, Calif.

The video was part of a countersuit, following a lawsuit by Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland.

"I think that we've got some pretty conscientious guys," Nurse said. "We obviously have the footage and the situation with Masai, and our team just saw that recently as well, so there is some personal-ness to this."

New footage gives a clearer picture of what happened when Raptors president Masai Ujiri tried to get onto the court after the team won the NBA championship in June 2019 and then found himself in an altercation with a sheriff's deputy. The video shows the deputy shoving Ujiri twice. 3:14

The day before the Raptors tip off for what is expected to be a much tougher series than their 4-0 opening-round sweep of Brooklyn, Siakam was asked if it's difficult to focus on playing basketball amid the dark cloud of racial injustice.

"There's really a lot of things that are way bigger than basketball going on," he said. "You want to be able to play, you want to be able to, because at the end of the day, we know that basketball brings something to people. But at the same time, just seeing that happening every day, man, it's tough. It hurts … yeah, it hurts."

Celtics echo frustration

The Celtics, who swept their first-round series with Philadelphia, echoed the Raptors' thoughts of frustration.

"We're over here, guys are crying, guys are hurting right now because of what's going on," said Boston forward Grant Williams. "You never know if that's your brother. What if that was my cousin? What if that was my family member? That's something that weighs down on you."

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said the discussion to boycott started with the Raptors, but that players on other teams are also talking about it. The Celtics forward knows people will ask: What is sitting out going to do?

"Obviously if we sit out a game or the rest of the playoffs, we understand how big of an impact that will have," he said. "Everybody's going to have to talk about it, continue to raise awareness. We don't want to just keep playing and forget about what's going on in the outside world, because it's affecting us. We're more than just basketball players, we're people. And we have these raw emotions and feelings."

Before gathering in Florida for the NBA's restart, Tatum pointed out that players were able to be on the front lines to protest, and many of them did, including Raptors' point guard Kyle Lowry. Now there's a feeling of being trapped in the bubble.

"We're in this bubble and we're isolated from everyone else and that's frustrating," the Celtics forward said. "I know some guys have talked about going home."

Being a Black man in America, Tatum said, is "more important than what I do on the basketball court … When you think of a man getting shot seven times in the back with his kids in the car, that's way more important."

Boston coach Brad Stevens said he hasn't heard much talk from his team on potentially boycotting games. He said the Celtics have met to allow players to speak about their feelings.

The Toronto Raptors say the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., leaves them agonizing over the danger Black people live with — to the point that they might not play their opening game in the next round of the NBA playoffs. 2:05

"I just simply said, each individual, we support 110 per cent," Stevens said. "This is not easy. From the standpoint of being down here and feeling like you're in this place that you can't leave. . . totally understand anybody's reaction to what's going on outside of here and the desire to do more. Or the desire to not play. Or the desire to leave."

On the court, Nurse said Lowry did not practise Wednesday.

The six-time all-star guard suffered an ankle sprain when he stepped on the foot of Chris Chiozza late in the first quarter of Toronto's 150-122 series-clinching rout of Brooklyn on Sunday night. He is considered day-to-day.